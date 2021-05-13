South Hills Fire Expected to be Out Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Full control of a fire burning in the South Hills is now estimated for Sunday May 16.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Wahlstrom Fire is burning north of Magic Mountain ski area on the west side of Rock Creek and close to the road. Fire crews continue to improve the line and working to put all hot spots out. The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon and the cause is unknown at this time, however the Forest Service is reminding people to use the touch method to make sure a campfire is out before you leave it.

The Forest Service estimates containment for sometime Friday. The fire is burning in grass, brush and timber. Officials ask that drivers slow down in the area for the safety of firefighters.

Approximate location of fire:

