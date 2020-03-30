South Idaho 14-Year-Old Missing Since March 16

A southwest Idaho teenager is one of many still included in a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Harley Rose Yeates? Her active profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons website has been listed as open for two weeks. Her last contact with family was March 16, 2020.

Yeates is 5'7", and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a San Francisco 49ers hat, black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harley Rose Yeates, please contact the Nampa Police Department, at 208-465-2257.