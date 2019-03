WILFORD, Idaho (AP) — The body of a 14-year-old Utah boy has been recovered from the Teton River in eastern Idaho. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the body of Justin Grass of Sandy, Utah, was recovered Wednesday near the town of Wilford. Grass went missing June 24 while swimming near the Teton Dam and is believed to have drowned. Authorities say a fisherman spotted his body and called authorities.