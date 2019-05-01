South Idaho Sex Offender Re-Arrested For Lewd Conduct With Minor

A southwest Idaho sex offender is back in jail after being arrested and charged with lewd conduct with a minor.

Edwin Prall, 43, is being charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 by the Boise Police Department , according to a report by idahonews.com . Prall was already in the state registered sex offender database for two previous incidents that took place in the nineties, in the same area of the state.

The offender's most recent incident reportedly happened in the 8000 Block of Overland Road, last summer, according to details. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare apparently initiated its own investigation prior to alerting authorities.

The Boise Police Department is reaching out to the community for any further information from individuals that might have come into contact with Prall. To reach the department, call 208-377-6790. Messages pertaining to the case can be left if there is no on-duty officer available.