Southeast Idaho Missing: Last Contact From Pocatello Teen May 31

A southeast Idaho teenager was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Denika Renae Alyce Edmo? She has not had contact with family in some time. She is 17-years-old, with black hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 130 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Denika's date of birth is August 24, 2002. If you have any information for the Pocatello Police Department to go on, please contact the department at 208-234-6100.