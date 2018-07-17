Lightning is dangerous and there is no shortage of wildfires in Idaho due to lightning strikes. That being said though - lightning looks so dang cool! Especially the storm over Jerome on Monday night. The hazy smoke filled sky gave the moon and the lightning a spooky orange hue. The video is in slow motion so you can see the flashes better.

Did you see the lightning storm? Make sure you check out the sliver of moon tonight as it crosses the sky and it will no doubt be bright orange again due to fires still blazing around us.