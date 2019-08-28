Man From Nampa Sentenced for Medicaid Provider Fraud

(KLIX) – A Canyon County man was sentenced on Tuesday for provider fraud.

Travis Behrens, 34, of Nampa pleaded guilty in June. He received a withheld judgment for two years in Third District Court, according to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

He must also pay $4,056 in restitution to Idaho Medicaid, a $500 fine and court costs. Wasden said in a news release on Wednesday that Behrens also was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which can be satisfied by completing 10 days in the Canyon County Sheriff’s Inmate Labor Detail Program.

What led Behrens on his recent journey to court started in 2013 while he was employed by Idaho Behavioral Health to provide community-based rehabilitation services to clients. Wasden said the company discovered that Behrens had falsified several progress notes, causing it to submit claims to Idaho Medicaid for services that had not been provided.