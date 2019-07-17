Twin Falls Woman to Serve Felony Probation for Insurance Fraud

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman will have to serve a couple years of felony probation for insurance fraud.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Taylor Scruggs, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge on April 15, and was sentenced this week to two years of felony probation, but she will get a withheld judgement.

According to Wasden, Scruggs had been involved in a two-vehicle crash in October of 2017 and purchased auto insurance after it had happened. Scruggs told the company the accident had happened after she bought the policy, but it later found out the crash happened before.

As part of her sentence, Scruggs will have to pay a $500 fine and court costs. She will also have to pay $896 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance.