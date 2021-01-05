Twin Falls Police Seek ID Of Person Of Interest In Fraud Case

The Twin Falls Police Department took to social media on Monday (December 4) in an effort to gather information on a person of interest in an open case involving the fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.

Do you recognize the individual in this photo? Twin Falls police would like anyone who may know this individual to contact them regarding case # 20007187. Specific information on business locations involved, or dates these fraudulent actions were committed, was not included in the post by the department.

Please contact CSO Bailey, at 208-735-7200, if you have information that would put an officer in contact with this person of interest. This case remains under investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department.