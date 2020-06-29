Southern Idaho Tourism Announces 3-Day Vacation Contest For Two

A southern Idaho tourism business has released details of a contest that will award a two-night, three-day trip for two people, including roundtrip airfare. This is a great opportunity to let someone you know who hasn't visited our beautiful area of the state that this fantastic opportunity exists.

Southern Idaho Tourism is hosting its 2020 "Southern Idaho Vacation Giveaway." The rules have been shared on both the tourism website and Facebook page. The contest gives this year's winner the choice of staying at a couple of different locations in southern Idaho.

Another great thing about this offer is that the winner has more than a year to redeem the trip. With 2020 travel being greatly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, this year's contest winner will have until August 1, 2021 to take full advantage of this opportunity.

People can enter this contest until 11:59 p.m. (MT) on July 15, 2020. This year's winner will have the choice of staying at a Ritter Island guest house or in a yurt on the grounds of the City of Rocks National Reserve & Castle Rocks State Park. Both sites will be thoroughly prepped and screened for COVID-19 purposes.

A July 20 random drawing will determine the winner. This contest is not open to residents of Hawaii or Alaska. To view both trip itineraries, click here. The trips are valued at approximately $3000 each.

Again, if you have out-of-state friends or family that haven't had the chance to visit southern Idaho, you might want to give them a heads up about this contest.