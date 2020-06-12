Southwest Idaho Most Wanted: Known Area Robber, Burglar At Large

A southwest Idaho man has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Steven Lawrence Strunk? Strunk is currently wanted on charges of burglary, robbery and Grand Theft, according to his criminal profile on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website.

Strunk, 53, is 6'2", and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. There is presently a $500,000 bond assigned to this case.

If you have any information that can assist Ada County law enforcement in locating Strunk, please call 208-577-3000. You can also submit a tip by clicking here. To receive updates on most wanted criminals in southwest Idaho, click here.