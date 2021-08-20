Notus ID Store Clerk Murder Still Unsolved After Nearly 7 Years

A murder that took place in 2014 at a gas station in southwestern Idaho is still unsolved as the seven year anniversary approaches.

Do you know the identities of the two people that took the life of Christopher Reese in Notus, Idaho, one week before Christmas in 2014? If you do, you should do the right thing and contact Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-COPS. Those with information on the case can also leave an anonymous tip with the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000.

Clear video surveillance footage has been shared all over Internet, and on sites such as Idaho Cold Case. Christopher Reese was just doing his job on the evening of December 17, 2014, when the two robbers entered the service station and quick mart he was pulling a shift at, and shot him to death.

YouTube

The two individuals both wore heavy jackets, pants, caps, and partially covered their faces. The primary weapon used was an assault rifle, which can be seen in video, and the two made off with a small amount of cash. Both suspects are heavy set, and appear to be males.

December 17, 2021, will mark seven years since this heinous crime was committed. These two men are still at large, and are probably still committing crimes to this day. It's important that they answer for their acts by spending the rest of their lives in prison.

Hopefully the arrest of these two will come sooner than later. Again, all tips from the public will remain anonymous.

