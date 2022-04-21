Twin Falls Police Investigating Robbery at Hotel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are working on a reported robbery that happened earlier this week at a Twin Falls hotel. According to Twin Falls Police, officers were called to the Red Lion Hotel on Blue Lakes a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday. After further investigation police determined a man had been hit on the head and his wallet and red Dodge Ram pickup had been stolen. Police are following up on several leads and ask the public that may have additional information to call Twin Falls Police at 208-736-0193.

