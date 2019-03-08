Southwest Idaho Police Arrest Man On Alleged Terrorism Charges

Canyon County Jail

The Nampa Police Department took a man into custody on Thursday after he allegedly made a bomb threat. No devises of an explosive nature were found near Liberty Park , which was the focus of investigation.

According to details shared on the department's main website, Grant Stevenson, 22, was charged with a count of felony terrorism, along with misdemeanor stalking. Area Federal Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Haz Mat, National Guard, and other local agencies, assisted during the investigation of the threat.

Nampa police requested backup from federal agencies over concerns a chemical agent could be involved, but no further information was given as to why. A number of people were interviewed by authorities during the investigation.

Police say Stevenson sent a message--in one form or another--that implied an explosive devise had been left in the approximate location of the 1700 block of South Juniper Street. The suspect was booked into the Canyon County Jail.