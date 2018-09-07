Special Event To Benefit Twin Falls Animal Shelter Saturday

Saturday afternoon at the Cove in Twin Falls there is a benefit event for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. The 9th Annual (sort of) Cove Camp Out begins at 4pm and some camper spaces are available for overnight camping.

The event will include live music, raffles, and a dunk tank with the proceeds benefiting the Animal Shelter medical fund for injured and stray animals. Plus the KOOL Kritter 'Boomer' will be there and looking for his forever home.