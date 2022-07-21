Filer Schools to Have Full Time Resource Officer

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-The schools in Filer will for the first time have a permanent school resource officer this coming school year. The Filer Schoo District, Filer Police, and City of Filer announced the decision to appoint Sergeant John Darnall as the new school resource officer (SRO). Sgt. Darnall is no stranger to Filer or the school as he is a 1997 graduate of Filer High School and has served with the Filer Police Department since 1996. "The primary reason for a school resource officer is to provide security for teachers, staff and students. Sgt. Darnall will perform three major roles: law enforcement officer, law-related counselor, and law-related educator. In addition, Sgt. Darnall will work in collaboration with the school and the community as a resource for safety and security issues," said the Filer Police Department in a statement. Sgt. Darnall will be moved from the patrol division over to the new position as SRO. Sgt. Darnall also has emergency response experience as a volunteer with the Filer Fire Department.

