Filer Police Seek Help Solving Attempted Vehicle Break-in Case

UPDATE: Filer Police say they have been able to catch up with suspects that had been breaking into cars this week: "With the help of several citizens, we gathered enough information to identify the individuals. Chief Troumbley would like to thank everyone for helping with this investigation."

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) - Filer police are looking for several suspects who they say were trying to break into vehicles early Thursday morning on West Midway Street.

The Filer Police Department posted on its Facebook page that one of the suspects was wearing a sweater that had a reflector of some sort on the left arm. Not further details were given, but police are seeking the public's help with this case.

If you have any information that could authorities to identify the individuals, call the Filer Police Department at 208-326-4123.