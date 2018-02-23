Filer H.S. Briefly Put on Soft Lockdown After Snapchat Video

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) – Filer High School was put on a soft lockdown for about 45 minutes on Friday afternoon after a Snapchat showed a video of a person known to students who was driving with a gun.

The district said there was no threat toward any person or school, according to a news release, but after the video was reported at about 1:45 p.m. the district called the local police and fire departments.

Students stayed indoors until they were able to leave campus safely. The situation was resolved by about 2:30.