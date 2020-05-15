St. Luke’s All Over Idaho Participate In “I Believe” Challenge

There have been a lot of stupid and ridiculous challenges on YouTube, Tik Tok and Facebook over the years. But then there are some that are absolutely inspirational. And I think that medical professionals doing the I Believe Challenge is one of those great ones.



The McCall team makes me laugh. They are all in masks and safety equipment and it looks like they are having a great time. I love following some of St Luke's social media because they tend to share some pretty fun stuff.

It is always a great reminder that these people working hard are people too, they are friends, family members, goofy and happy. I love it.