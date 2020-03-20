TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The St. Luke's Health System is making major changes at its medical facilities as it deals with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Idaho.

The health care provider announced Friday it will be suspending non-urgent and non-emergent operations as well as invasive procedures to limit exposure risks to patients, workers and to help conserve supplies.

Clinic visits that are not essential will also be suspended starting Monday, March 23 with some of the visits shifting to telephone, video, and over the internet. Other appointments will be rescheduled, according to St. Luke's.

The hospital system has also started a new no-visitor policy with specific and limited exceptions.