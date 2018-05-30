Starbucks Kumbaya Moment

I admit I don’t know anyone who works at Starbucks. It’s not my cup of tea! Get it?

I can buy a month’s supply (for me, anyway) of Maxwell House for the same price as a cup at Starbucks.

Hey, I don’t really know anyone not related to me under 30 and most of the staff behind the counter are fairly young, which also means they’ve been wholly acculturated into modern America. Which is to say they’re probably the least bigoted people, ever.

So what’s the point of Tuesday’s forced sensitivity training ? Other than a show made for public relations and marketing. Really, if you like the coffee then you’ll stop at Starbucks even if a barista once gave you the evil eye. It’s like those people I know who live alternative lifestyles but can’t get enough of the chicken at Chick-fil-A.

Nothing against Starbucks coffee. I would describe it as fine, but I can buy a month’s supply (for me, anyway) of Maxwell House for the same price as a cup at Starbucks. I’m O.K. Unlike some younger members of my family I don’t need the status of the cup. Oh, and nobody likes being forced to go to meetings because you might someday hurt the feelings of someone lounging in your coffee shop.