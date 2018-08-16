State Agency Has Made No Decision on Killing Wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has not made a decision on whether it will kill members of a wolf pack that have been preying on cattle.

Members of the Togo pack are suspected of attacking five head of cattle in the past 10 months in the northeast corner of Washington.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is gathering more information about the incidents, which began last November.

The Spokesman-Review reports the state's policy allows killing wolves if they prey on livestock three times in a 30-day period or four times in a 10-month period. That policy was developed in 2016 by the agency and its Wolf Advisory Group, which represents environmentalists, hunters and ranchers.

In the latest depredation, a cow was killed Aug. 8 while grazing near Danville, Washington.