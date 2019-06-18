State Police Report Two Fatalities Monday in Idaho

(KLIX)-Idaho State Police say the agency investigated two fatal crashes in different parts of the state on Monday.

Just north of Banks, ISP says 55-year-old William Balding, of Boise was killed when his 2009 Yamah motorcycle left the roadway and hit the guardrail.

The man was thrown from the bike and died from his injuries, he was not wearing a helmet. Balding had been traveling north on State Highway 55.

Also, troopers investigated the fatal crash of a logging truck in north Idaho near the community of Harvard on State Highway 6. John Rivers was driving the logging truck when he had a medical emergency and drove off the shoulder of the road. The 55-year-old man of Elk River died.

ISP says part of the highway was blocked fro about three hours while crews worked the scene. It wasn't clear if the victim had been wearing a seat belt. The crash is currently under investigation by ISP.