Stolen $20k Card Collection Lands Sun Valley Man Behind Bars

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A card collection worth several thousand dollars has put a man behind bars facing multiple felony charges in the Wood River Valley.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Tony Lopez Sanchez was arrested on Sunday, September 20, at his home in Sun Valley following a theft investigation that started earlier in the month. The sheriff's office was notified a storage unit in Ketchum had been broken into and a baseball card collection worth more than $20,000 was stolen.

A tip led investigators to Sanchez who was charged with possession of stolen property and burglary in addition to misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. Sanchez was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance after deputies searched his residence.