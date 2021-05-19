Strategies for Janice McGeachin to Become Next Idaho Governor

Suddenly a lot of people want Brad Little’s job. In a move that was no surprise, Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin is making it official. McGeachin has been rumored for months to be planning a primary challenge against the sitting Republican Governor. The two wouldn’t be said to have a cordial relationship.

I would campaign against the cabal in charge of newsrooms and its efforts to turn Idaho into some Intermountain West version of their beloved Left Coast cities.

Let me tell you, the woman has defied expectations. I first met her several years ago during the Christmas season. After visiting a museum in Idaho Falls I dropped into a restaurant owned by the McGeachin family. We talked politics over lunch. I wanted to know if she planned at the time to challenge Representative Mike Simpson in 2018.

“I’m thinking about running for Lt. Governor,” she replied without even a pause. Now, that was a surprise. She had served a decade in the state legislature but had left Boise for several years to concentrate on business.

Within months, there were five Republicans all involved in a primary for the seat. She came away with a plurality and then won the General Election.

Two things may be to her advantage running for Governor. One, the whining and overtly liberal media despises the woman. News media is incredibly out of touch with the state’s culture and most voters. As a strategist, I would campaign against the cabal in charge of newsrooms and its efforts to turn Idaho into some Intermountain West version of their beloved Left Coast cities. How many people actually read an actual editorial page? This isn’t 1973! The Internet and conservative talk radio have far more impact than some blowhard at the Lewiston Tribune. By the time the primary rolls around in 12 months, several Idaho newspapers will be defunct.

Her other strategy is she didn’t play Scrooge and panic when the elites began psychological operations against the public with the arrival of COVID-19. She stood for liberty. I would also remind voters the news media liberals and the Democrats wholeheartedly approved when Governor Little followed the “science”. And you lost your job, your home and your savings.

As another candidate relayed to me, there were people among the elites who believed and still believe you don’t have the brains to conduct your own life and mind your own safety. One is named Brad Little.