Stream CSI’s Mar 31 Virtual National Geographic Event From Home

The College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls has been releasing information as of late pertaining to a number of events the school's arts center will be hosting in the coming weeks. The center will be featuring a virtual event at the end of the month that might interest fans of sea exploration.

If you enjoy learning about our amazing planet and the various forms of life that can be found beneath the waters throughout Earth, there is an event being put on by the CSI Fine Arts Building on March 31 you might want to check out, and you can do so from the comfort of your own home. The event is called "National Geographic Live: Mysterious Seas," and will include guest speakers.

A pair of marine biologists who work with National Geographic will guide viewers on an amazing adventure in underwater exploration. National Geographic has some great videos you can access on YouTube that are related to the upcoming event in Twin Falls. This event will be livestreamed through a partnership with CSI and National Geographic.

To purchase tickets for the sixty-minute presentation that will be moderated by the two oceanic scientists, simply send an email to cbarigar@csi.edu. Include your name, address and email. You may also phone 208-733-9554 for additional information regarding the March 31 event. The virtual presentation will take place from 8:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

The series is suitable for all ages, and tickets to stream the event to your home are $20.

