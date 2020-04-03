Street Paving and Signal Battery Projects Continue in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews are scheduled for several projects next week across the city of Twin Falls that include street paving and battery backup installation for traffic lights.

Beginning Monday, April 6, city crews will start connecting back-up battery systems to a number of traffic lights throughout the city at critical intersections. The back-up system, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), will make sure the traffic lights continue to operate if the main power goes out. The city says drivers could see some interruptions as crews do the installation. Crews will be out working on the lights until Friday, April 10.

Here is a list of lights set to get the UPS systems:

Kimberly Road and Eastland Drive

Blue Lakes Blvd. and Poleline Road

Blue Lakes Blvd. and Falls Avenue

Blue Lakes Blvd. and Addison Avenue

Washington Street and Addison Avenue

Washington Street and Poleline Road

Washington Street and Falls Avenue

Shoshone Street and Minidoka Avenue

Also, the city of Twin Falls announced paving crews will close Grandview Driver, between Caswell Avenue and Falls Avenue, on Monday, April 6, starting at 8 a.m. and will continue to be blocked until Friday, April 10. Crews will be paving the west half of Grandview Drive. Signs and barricades will be up to divert traffic around the closure. Local traffic will continue to have access to the area.

City of Twin Falls