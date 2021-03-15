Struggling Pocatello Red Lobster Restaurant Closes Abruptly

Following months of financial struggles due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a southeast Idaho seafood chain location has closed its doors seemingly without much notice.

Although I've never eaten at a Red Lobster restaurant in all my days, I was chatting with some co-workers who occasionally dine at the Pocatello location--one of which just had a meal there a few days ago--and they were saddened to get news of the abrupt closing. Red Lobster is known for its budget-friendly combination seafood plates

I heard from a friend about the closing of the restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Highway over the weekend. He knows a person that was employed there that is currently looking for another job. The location's Facebook page confirmed the news recently. I called just before 2:00 P.M. Monday (March 15), and was greeted by a recorded message saying the restaurant is closed, and that management thanks the community for its years of support. I also heard that the virus factored greatly into the decision to shut down operations.

The company's locator map still lists Idaho Red Lobster restaurants in Boise, Lewiston and Coeur d' Alene. I grew up watching the commercials that always included pans of sizzling shrimp, smiling faces and bad haircuts, along with its familiar slogan, "For the Seafood Lover in You!." I just never got around to trying their food out.

Hopefully, the workers who received the news recently will be able to find employment soon. For more news on the restaurant chain, click here.

