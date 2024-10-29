Unusual Idaho has 2 Main Dishes for Thanksgiving Dinner

My sister likes seafood for Thanksgiving. A friend grew up in a family where lasagna was on the table. Friends in Idaho often have wild game they harvested themselves. One friend told me his little boy told everyone at dinner that he brought home what they were eating. They also serve turkey at that house. In fact, from what I’ve read, most Idahoans like the basics. Turkey, stuffing and potatoes (mashed). It’s stuffing if the bread is cooked in the turkey, dressing on the outside. I know that because I’ve previously made the mistake of confusing the words!

It’s like pronouncing pecan pie. It tells us where you grew up.

Idahoans are traditional in many other ways. Friends tell me they take in some time for football, but most also know who to thank for the bounty.

Idaho’s favorite side dish is a surprise. If it hasn’t changed, it appears it would be green bean casserole. Fine, I guess, but I would prefer cranberries.

What we like on the table appears to change throughout life. I wouldn’t eat summer squash as a boy, and I didn’t like beets. One year at a grandmother’s house, there were pictures of a coachman with a whip on our plates. An uncle told me he had a whip in the car, and that he would fetch it if I didn’t eat my squash. I complied.

Today, I love beets and squash. And I don’t need to be whipped. Unless I eat too much.

