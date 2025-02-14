Idaho Egg Crisis is Expected to Last Through 2025

The nationwide average for a dozen large eggs now tops eight dollars. I heard the figure from a reporter at Fox Business Network but can’t find the video as of this writing. I also so a figure from the same source that says we’ve seen a 153 percent increase in price, I believe over the last couple of years.

The bird flu gets the blame. This is unrelated to a hike in egg prices we saw five years ago during the COVID era.

UNSPLASH! Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash . UNSPLASH! Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never been a big egg eater. I love them, especially over easy, but rarely use them in cooking otherwise. But I’m aware eggs are almost a universal ingredient in the American diet.

A woman from Blaine County wrote me this week and told me she bought a carton of 18 at Smith’s, but she didn’t specify what size.

Some store prices are going to vary, and it may be related to supply and as a loss leader. A lower price offered brings you into the store, and then you spend 150 dollars on other items.

Our state legislators are contemplating a bill that would expand backyard ownership of chickens, which could allow people to partially solve the shortage, but that won’t happen overnight. Just like the flocks nationally may not recover for a few years.

Eggs have become such a valuable commodity that gangs of thieves are targeting stores and restaurants. Just keep in mind that the product they’re boosting is fragile.

For now, I’ve got about four eggs left in my refrigerator, and they’ll probably last me a couple more weeks. If you want them, bids are open.