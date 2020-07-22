Summer Swim Lessons Have Begun At Twin Falls City Pool

Twin Falls swimming lessons are currently underway for the summer for people of all age ranges. Registration began several days ago, so in order to get a spot you'll need to sign up quickly.

The Twin Falls Parks & Recreation Facebook details this summer's swim lessons taking place at the Twin Falls City Pool. There are classes available from young, first-time swimmers, to intermediate and adult swimmers. The Twin Falls City Pool is located at 756 Locust Street North.

I have a son who is four, and will starting swim lessons in August. My wife, who never learned to swim, is taking classes with him. We are avid kayakers, and when we go our son sits in the kayak with us.

Although we always make sure to have life jackets on, the fear that something could eventually happen is always in my mind. In my opinion, it's crucial that a person knows how to swim when taking part in any activity out on the water, so I'm very happy that both my wife and son are going to be learning soon.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the lessons. The swim instructors will be maintaining a proper distance, and the parents will be assisting their kids with the lessons. A six-feet, mandatory distance between the children, parents and instructors, will be enforced also.

For more information on the swim lessons being taught at the Twin Falls City Pool, you can phone 208-735-3464.