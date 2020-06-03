Sunset Kayaking At Balanced Rock Park A Must Do For Nature Lovers

Balanced Rock Park is quickly becoming one of my favorite local spots to kayak. A trip there Tuesday evening at sunset proved to be one of the best experiences for me out on the water.

For those that aren't familiar with this spot, Balanced Rock Park is located 30 miles west of Twin Falls. It's entrance turnoff road is about a half-mile from Balanced Rock itself, on the left side of the road. A small sign directs motorists down a dirt road that leads to the lawn, camping sites, children's playground and barbeque pits. We also like the park because it has restroom facilities.

We cooked some hotdogs and bratwurst Tuesday evening at about 6 p.m., played some cornhole, listened to some music for a bit and launched our kayaks with about two hours of daylight left. The kayaking there is very easy, as the water flow is steady, and there are virtually no rapids to contend with. If you're taking your time and moving at a relaxed pace, it takes about 40 to 50 minutes to reach the waterfall at the end.

Chris Green

Chris Green

We were treated to a stellar rainbow that bended almost over our heads. There are lots of different types of bird species to see and listen to while navigating through the canyon as well, and the rock formations are unreal. The water is also pretty shallow for most of the journey; I would say no more than 15 to 20 feet deep.

As we loaded the truck up, we decided to head up the highway to check out the rock at sunset. We were the only ones there. It was a great day to be outdoors.

Chris Green