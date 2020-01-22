Super Bowl 54 All You Need To Know

The invitations have been sent out, you emailed, called, texted all your friends and just to make sure you didn't miss anyone you created a facebook group about your Super Bowl party. You might be a hardcore fan or you may have no idea who is playing in the game. You may have zero interest in the actual game but the commercials are a must see for you. Regardless of your motivation here is all you need to know about Super Bowl 54.

The Teams

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs.