Super Bowl 54 All You Need To Know
The invitations have been sent out, you emailed, called, texted all your friends and just to make sure you didn't miss anyone you created a facebook group about your Super Bowl party. You might be a hardcore fan or you may have no idea who is playing in the game. You may have zero interest in the actual game but the commercials are a must see for you. Regardless of your motivation here is all you need to know about Super Bowl 54.
The Teams
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Date
Feb. 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
How do I watch the Super Bowl?
FOX 12 or the FOX Sports App.
Halftime Show Performers?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show.
The national anthem?
Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem.
Now that you have all the details a few questions remain. First, who will win this game? Second who will have the best commercial? Here is what the experts at sporting news are saying about the outcome of the game.
We like the 49ers to win their sixth Super Bowl, which would place them in a tie with the Patriots and Steelers for most all-time, not because "defense wins championships." We like them over the Chiefs because defense wins championships, especially when complemented by superior offense and hampered by zero notable weaknesses.
Super Bowl 54 pick
49ers 31, Chiefs 27
As far as the best commercial we will have to wait and watch.