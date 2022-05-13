This weekend, May 15th into May 16th, you can see the supermoon total lunar eclipse. It will be visible for Idahoans and virtually everyone in the United States for a period of time.

According to the weather, it looks like there is a chance that the weather is finally going to cooperate. The clouds are supposed to be minimal on Sunday but there is a chance the clouds are going to roll in Saturday night into Monday morning. But we know that Idaho weather does whatever it wants to that could change within minutes.

The moon will be a supermoon which is a full moon at the closest it will be to Earth that month. So not only will it be a total lunar eclipse, it is going to be a big, bright, and vibrant total lunar eclipse.

The eclipse will begin at 7:32 pm on Sunday, May 15th. It will take two hours for the totality of the eclipse to begin. The total lunar eclipse will last until 12:50 am Monday morning. The best time to go outside and see the eclipse at its fullest will be 10:12 pm.

According to reports, you should be able to see the total lunar eclipse with the naked eye. However, it is also safe to look through binoculars and telescopes. It really is a pretty interesting thing to see. Also, could you imagine when stuff like this happened back in the day and people who didn't have the scientific knowledge just thought the moon and the sun were just gone and they had no idea how long?

So here is to hoping that Idaho weather decides to cooperate with us for the first time in a long time for solar events.