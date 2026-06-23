I guess someone will have a problem with Governor Brad Little, especially if they already didn’t like him. He’s signed an executive order granting an additional two days off to executive branch workers to celebrate Independence Day. Some state workers, troopers, for example, won’t be getting the holiday weekend off, but people who choose to work in law enforcement know the ground rules. Weekends, overnights, and holidays are when you’re often needed most.

A Lot of People Work Holidays

I also know that people in hospitals, stores, gas stations, farms, and other workplaces will be working through the holiday. I’m a broadcaster. I’ve done a lot of those. Nobody forced me to choose my field. It was a conscious decision, and one I planned since grade school.

Nobody Will Notice They're Gone

Will Idaho’s government collapse if a guy working in Weights and Measures takes a couple of extra days off? Probably not. About the only argument a critic can make is that if a few hundred people can get away for an additional 48 hours, are they actually needed? I guess we leave it up to the voters, and in the grand scheme of daily concerns, this is a blip on the radar. Besides, some of these state workers may decide to travel, spend money, and contribute to the recreational economy. By the time we reach August, I’ll have bigger concerns.

Some will probably argue the Governor is buying some extra votes in November, but does anyone in their right mind believe he has a close election coming up?