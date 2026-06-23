The party gets underway in Twin Falls one week early. On Saturday, June 27th, at the Visitors Center near the Perrine Bridge. At 10:00 that morning, the games, music, and food begin. Planning for the event started 17 months ago! There is no charge to attend the party, but there will be a charge for food and for teams interested in playing in a cornhole tournament. People are encouraged to wear historic costumes, which will be judged by a committee. The celebration will wrap up at 4:00 in the afternoon, and launch a week of major events leading up to Independence Day one week later.

Parking Will Be a Short Walk from the Party

Parking will be available east and west on the south side of the Perrine Bridge. For the newcomers, there is a walkway beneath the bridge.

The local America 250 committee is comprised of volunteers. People we proudly call patriots. As one of them told me, their goal is to make memories. She added that she was a little girl in 1976, and her class visited the Freedom Train as it toured the country. It gave her a love of American history.

People Will Find the Spirit as the Day Draws Closer

Polls offer a mixed bag when it comes to enthusiasm about the 250th anniversary, but I was in the midst of the celebration 50 years ago in Washington, D.C. America was a divided country, and yet, people put aside differences. Because Americans enjoy a good party and the blessings of liberty.