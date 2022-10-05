Growing up we all have heroes that we wanted to be. It can be a Power Ranger, a Ninja Turtle, or a superhero from Marvel or DC. At some point in our life, everyone enjoyed superheroes or princesses. Many adults still enjoy them, or else Marvel movies wouldn't thrive, Disney Parks wouldn't be packed, and Comic Cons wouldn't be sold out every year. As Halloween approaches, you are guaranteed to see adults and children buying costumes to dress up as these heroes and princesses, but you may not have to wait until Halloween to see them. An event in Twin Falls will allow children and adults to see some of their favorite superheroes and princesses, and be able to do so at an affordable price.

Superheroes and Princesses in Twin Falls

This Saturday there will be an event where you can meet up to 10 superheroes and over 20 princesses in Twin Falls. For those that can't afford it or have never been to Disneyland, this is your chance to get the thrill of seeing your favorite princesses and heroes for a way cheaper cost and a much shorter drive. The event is from 2 PM until 4 PM this Saturday, October 8 at the Twin Falls Nazarene Gymnasium. Tickets are $20 for children and adults and include admission, activities, snacks, and drinks. There are limited tickets available so do not hesitate to get yours today. You can get tickets at Jensen Jewelers, Magic Valley Foot, and Ankle, or by calling 208-358-0991.

About Superheroes and Princesses in Twin Falls

For those that aren't sure what exactly Superheroes and Princesses offer, there will be live performances by the heroes and princesses, dancing, games, snacks, drinks, and much more. All the proceeds from the event will go towards Operation Christmas Child, a project that sends gifts to children in need worldwide for the holidays. This event is perfect for kids that love Disney princesses or Marvel or DC superheroes. It is a chance for them to get out and interact with their favorites and will be a day you will never forget as a parent.

Dress up your little princess or hero, book your tickets, and head to Superheroes and Princesses this Saturday. Create memories as a family or with your child and enjoy the fun that awaits. Make sure to take lots of pictures to remember the event. Book your tickets today for Superheroes and Princesses.

