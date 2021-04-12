B Rated Superheroes You May Find In Idaho
Let's pretend that superheroes are a thing and Idaho has a ton of them. If there were any superheroes, these are the ones that you would easily find in Idaho. In fact, I am not completely convinced these heroes don't already exist.
Potato Man
Of course Potato Man, thwarting his enemies with massive Idaho Russets and his potato gun.
Mother Nature
She definitely would live in Idaho. Mother Nature does what she wants and you just have to deal with it. She might be an anti-hero. I am not sure on that one.
The Sisters - Windy, Stormy and Sunny
The children of Mother Nature, they mean well but they are always fighting and causing chaos.
Earwig
Kind of like Ant-Man but much worse and no one really likes him. Sending shivers down everyone's spine who comes near him.
The Snake
Much like the river he can cut or split rock, slowly, very slowly, but surely.
Antimony Man
Kind of like Iron Man, antimony is a semi-metal in Idaho. Antimony man is semi-hero, semi-lazy
The Hunter
Taking out his prey from up to a mile away! His real superpower is impeccable sight and nearly silent.