Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

In a landmark decision on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court is overturning Roe v. Wade, the decades-old ruling which legalized abortion nationwide.

The decision came while the high court was considering a case out of Mississippi where the state attempted to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito delivered the 6-to-3 majority opinion.

The actual opinion came weeks after Politico published a leaked draft opinion indicating justices were indeed ready to strike down Roe.

In the ruling, Alito writes the authority to regulate abortion is being returned "to the people and their elected representatives."

Going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.