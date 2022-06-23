The Woman Who Makes Idaho Drag Queens Look Sane

A woman in Brazil claims she’s married to a rag doll. She now claims the coupling has resulted in a rag doll baby. You can read the story by clicking here. Is the woman serious? It’s not easy to know in our modern times. Some people do things for shock value. Others may be satirizing the culture around them. Some are possibly insane. A few weeks ago, I read about a person in Japan who identifies as a dog. Then spent thousands of dollars on a customized dog suit and now lives inside it. A woman in Norway was featured a few years ago after she claimed she identified as a cat. She wore an attached tail, whiskers, and ears.

This brings me to the local controversy over having drag queens read at bookshops and other locations. There are some people who act and, yes, as I said earlier, enjoy seeing other people shocked. The people I’ve mentioned in paragraph number one from foreign lands come across as crazed. Locally, I don't think men impersonating women qualify as insane. Again, it’s about raising not only their own eyebrows but other eyebrows as well.

Have you ever seen the film No Country for Old Men? There’s a scene that stands out in my mind. The sheriff, as played by Tommy Lee Jones, is at a diner with a deputy. The sheriff is reading a newspaper and is flummoxed by the increasingly strange stories he reads about a culture he sees unraveling. The story is set in the late 1970s and the Jones character is getting used to seeing young people with fluorescent hair.

There are days when I feel like the two men in the scene. And I weep for our future.



