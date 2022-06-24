Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States

The ranking of which city is run the best isn't easy to place and is strongly based on the residents that live there, as well as the politicians running that city. WalletHub recently released a list of the best ran cities in the United States by the way they are running and Idaho had the number one city, but it isn't the one many would expect. There are many categories taken into account, but the main two were total budget per capita and quality of city services. Based on these and a few other criteria, out of 150 cities, Nampa, Idaho ranked as the best ran city in the United States. To make things even better for Idaho, Boise came in at number two while ranking third in both major categories. Fort Wayne, Indiana rounded out the top three. The worst three ran cities are major cities in Washington DC dead last, barely ahead of San Francisco and New York to make up the bottom three.

Nampa and Boise Idaho Are Best Ran Cities in the United States

One of the categories that helped the Idaho cities the most was long-term debt. Nampa ranked number one with the lowest debt, with Boise coming in at three. When some of the other smaller categories were broken down, Boise ranked in the top ten of multiple categories. They came in at fourth in economy, tenth in health, and eighth in safety, with Nampa coming in at sixth in the same category. Both cities struggled with education, with Boise coming in at 41 and Nampa at 87. Major cities may offer more attractions and see more tourists, but the cities in Idaho seem to be running much better.

The next time somebody you know brags about their city being the best, make sure to direct them to this list. Just because another city may have more sports teams, places to eat, or amusement parks, does not mean it is run better or a better city. Idaho has not only one, but the top two cities, proving that Idaho is running things right.

