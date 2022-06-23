Ron White is going to be making a stop in Idaho at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino this summer. This is a comedy show you are not going to want to miss.

Ron White History

Ron White is part of the original Blue Collar Comedy Tour gang, alone with Bill Engvall, Jeff Foxworthy, and Larry the Cable Guy. Ron White has been known as "Tater Salad" because of one of the most iconic and quotable jokes from his Blue Collar Comedy Tour days. I would not consider Ron White to be family-friendly. He has a tendency to be a little raunchy, but incredibly hilarious. He is known to drink scotch and smoke a cigar throughout his entire performance. And he will make you laugh uncontrollably.

Ron White At Shoshone Bannock Hotel And Casino

Ron White will be performing at Fort Hall at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel and Casino on September 11th. He will be performing in the Chiefs Event Center and tickets range from $49 dollars plus fees to $69 dollars plus fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10 am. Pre-sale tickets are available now if you check out the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Facebook page.

Ron White will be performing two shows on September 11th at 5 pm and 8 pm. You can call and get reservations at 208-238-4800. You can also book packages that include hotel stays and tickets.

Ron White has to be one of my all-time favorite comedians. He is one of the most successful comedians in the United States. So, if you want to check out Ron White, Tater-Salad, mark your calendars and get ready for the show on September 11th.