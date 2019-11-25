Survey Ranks Idaho as America’s Dumbest State

This study is an insult. Picture by Bill Colley.

When it comes to states, apparently we're Fredo!

I’ve always found the percentage of dummies equal no matter where I’ve lived.  It’s a small group but every community has a few village idiots.  Cities and states also have their fair share.  So, I’m a little suspicious when someone tells me Idaho is the stupidest state.  Ranked 51st, even behind Washington, D.C.  Grant it, a lot of the biggest dummies in Washington actually have residences in other states.

This is a link to a website called safehome.org.  It has ranked the smartest states and somehow we’re dead last.  Which is strange, because Utah, right next door with a shared culture, is ranked second smartest.  Graft-ridden New Jersey placed atop the list.  What gives here?

It’s the measurement.  More specifically the measurement system.  It’s based on college degrees and advanced degrees.

Now, I don’t know much about you but my best friend has a high school diploma and nothing more.  He hated school and was itching to graduate and then take over his grandfather’s farm.

Almost 40 years later and he’s still making a living atop a cold hill.  He learned business skills and frugality through his parents and grandparents.  They were all successful farmers.

You may have grown up on a ranch in Idaho and maybe you also went to college, however.  You didn’t need a business degree to know how to makes things click.  It was passed down through family.

Through my own work I’ve met many people with advanced degrees.  Some are brilliant.  Others, I wonder how they tie their own shoes every morning.

