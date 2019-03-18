SUV Flips End-over-End, North Idaho Man Killed

KAMIAH, Idaho (KLIX)-A 69-year-old Cottonwood man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Saturday near Kamiah and a juvenile passenger received minor injuries.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 7 a.m. Douglas Hurlburt was driving a 2006 Jeep Cherokee on U.S. Highway 12 headed to Lewiston when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway and hit a rock wall. The Jeep flipped end-over-end and eventually landed on the roof.

ISP says that a female juvenile was able to get out of the Jeep on her own while a passerby got Hurlburt out of his seat belt and pulled him from the vehicle as it caught fire. CPR was used on Hurlburt, but he did not survive.

The young person was taken to the Clearwater Valley Hospital and treated for minor injuries and released to family. State Police say both of them had their seat belts on, the crash is under investigation.