New businesses seem to be opening every week in the Magic Valley lately, and it is exciting watching these new companies coming to the area. Having new places to check out, more options to shop or eat, and new things to try is always exciting. As these new places open, we must help our neighbors and help their new businesses succeed. A new store is opening soon in Twin Falls, and it is one that everyone is going to want to check out.

Duck Donuts in Twin Falls

Credit: Duck Donuts Credit: Duck Donuts loading...

Credit: Duck Donuts Credit: Duck Donuts loading...

A new donut store will be opening in Twin Falls soon, but it is unlike any donut store we have here in Twin Falls. It is called Duck Donuts and will be located at 148 Cheney Drive West, near Walmart. The store will be run by a married couple, Jessica and Seth, and will add a little beach vibe to Twin Falls. They are shooting for an opening sometime early in the summer, and I for one can't wait. Duck Donuts is a chain named after Duck, North Carolina and tries to have a duck and beach aura to it. There will be hundreds of ducks in the store, making it fun for kids and adults to see how many they can spot.

What Duck Donuts Sells

Credit: Duck Donuts Credit: Duck Donuts loading...

Credit: Duck Donuts Credit: Duck Donuts loading...

Duck Donuts will sell donuts, but that is not all they will sell. They will also offer milkshakes, ice cream, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches on your choice of donuts or an English muffin. Donuts and milkshakes sound like a fantastic treat to me. One thing that will make Duck Donuts unique as well is that the donuts will be freshly made and you can pick whatever toppings you want for your donut. If you can't wait until the one in Twin Falls opens, there is one currently located in Idaho Falls that opened last year.

Get our free mobile app

Summer will be here before we know it, and with it will bring milkshakes, donuts, and plenty of ducks. Anticipation will grow as we all wait for this new store to open, but as the excitement builds, you have time to think up your dream donut. Make sure to keep checking the Duck Donuts Facebook page and their location to see how things are progressing and for any updates. They can't open soon enough.

Magic Valley Photogenic Foods