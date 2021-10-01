Take A Sip Around The World With The Magic Tea House In Filer, ID

What an awesome and creative business idea! The Magic Tea House is a place you can try different teas from around the world without having to leave town. For anyone who loves tea, this has to be a place for you, and for those who don't you may finally find one you like.

According to their Facebook page, The Magic Tea House is locally owned and operated by a Filer native. You can go to the tea shop and sit and relax in your own space or a place to hang out with friends.

The Facebook page shares a ton of information about the teas that they have. Apparently there is one called White Champagne Raspberry and it sounds like it is right up my alley. I have never been much of a tea drinker but I want to try them all here.

They are located at 905 Union Avenue in Filer and they are open 6 am - 5 pm. You can also contact them at (208) 316-6488. I checked out their website and it shows a bunch of different menu items including pastries. Yummy! And they make overnight oats. That is pretty epic.

Sizes range from 8 ounces to a large pot. I don't know how big a large pot is but it is only $15 for the regular teas. They have top shelf teas too. All this makes me wish is that I knew more about tea.

And they are supporting the Optimist Youth House. This place seems great.

