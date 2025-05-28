A friend encountered this after leaving his dentist’s office yesterday. It was on Highway 30 in Filer, near Quality Truss and Lumber. He explained the road was closed for two hours. He explained he had just had a double root canal, was in some pain, and had a drive home to Camas County!

A Pain in the Bottom and the Mouth

As he explained, the tractor-trailer got stuck while attempting to turn the rig around. Nobody was hurt, but I wondered if my buddy wished he had encountered all of this before his appointment. I’ve never had a root canal, but I’m told nobody who has the procedure enjoys it during and after.

I can feel his pain from waiting. There are days when I leave for work and seem to sail home. On days I’ve got somewhere to go, I usually encounter a busy train crossing, several people ahead of me driving 12 miles under the speed limit, and the usual cohort who want to turn left from my lane in traffic and over double solid yellow lines.

Rules for the Road Don't Matter for Some Drivers

By the way, some states do allow exceptions on double yellow. In some cases, you can make the turn into and out of a driveway, or when turning on a private road, but even those are based on being cautious, and officer discretion could result in a ticket. If you need some advice, click on this link. The map gives you an idea, and it basically would say ‘No’ in most cases across North America.

While waiting on someone crossing the lines is frustrating, I suppose it beats a root canal.

