Teen Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old was killed in a crash with a small pickup Wednesday night in Burley. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Hiland and Magnolia Ave at around 7 p.m. after a Ford Ranger struck a Kawasaki KX100.

Deputies who arrived on scene first attempted life-saving measures on the young male before Burley Fire arrived and took over. The teen was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup told deputies that he had been headed south on Hiland and was making a left turn when hit the motorcycle in the intersection. He told deputies that he couldn't see the motorcycle because it was dark and it didn't have any lights on.

Idaho State Police is assisting with the crash investigation.