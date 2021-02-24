Texas Roadhouse Feeds Twin Falls Police; A Good Sign Of Progress

I've driven past the Magic Valley Mall several times in the past few weeks, and am excited about the progress construction crews have made on the site of what will be Twin Falls newest restaurant in the coming weeks. It appears that the Twin Falls Police Department was lucky enough to be among the first to taste the goodness coming out of the kitchen of the restaurant known for its great steaks.

Some members of the night crew of the Twin Falls Police Department were recently fed well by staff at the local Texas Roadhouse, which is due to open soon. The department posted to its Facebook page Tuesday (February 23) and thanked restaurant staff for providing a small banquet of its popular, southern-style food, including steak, chicken and ribs.

The new Texas Roadhouse, located at 1469 Pole Line Road East, has seen management busy on the restaurant's social media page as well. They recently introduced their new kitchen and assistant managers on Facebook. Both staffers have been with the company for years, working at locations in both Pocatello and Nampa.

For over a month now, Texas Roadhouse has been keeping the community in the know through frequent social media updates. Back on January 21, they posted information on how to apply to join their roadie crew.

We have all been excited about the restaurant since we first got word back in 2019. We wish the crew good luck in their final stretch of getting the restaurant ready for its grand opening.

