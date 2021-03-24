Texas Roadhouse CEO Coroner’s Info Pending; Struggled With Covid

More than five days has passed since family discovered the body of the founder of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant franchise, and still the coroner's report remains unreleased to the public. The man's death was reported as a suicide by the family.

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor died March 18. His body was discovered on his property in a field, according to details shared by The Courier Journal. Taylor's efforts led to the founding of the Texas Roadhouse brand in 1993. Both the company's Facebook page and main website have shared the news of Taylor's passing.

It has been reported that Taylor suffered from severe and long-lasting effects from the Coronavirus, and that Tinnitus was just one of the physical ailments he was experiencing, according to the Courier Journal. Covid-19 patients have reported suffering hearing issues even after receiving follow-up negative test results.

The official release of the news of Taylor's passing was shared by the company on March 18. Taylor was born September 27, 1955. The Texas Roadhouse recently expanded to Twin Falls, and opened its doors for business on March 1, 2021.

Various national news sources have been reporting on the death for almost a week now, but one thing remains absent from all the information collected, and that's the official coroner's explanation.

To date, the Coronavirus has been linked to more than 540,000 deaths in the United States. Close to 130 million vaccines have been administered in the country. The total number of U.S. cases exceeds 29 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

